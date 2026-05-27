'This issue is not on agenda of negotiations,' says deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council

Iran reaffirms enriched uranium not part of current US talks 'This issue is not on agenda of negotiations,' says deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council

Iran said on Wednesday that its enriched uranium was not part of the current negotiations with the US, according to the deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

“This issue is not on the agenda of the negotiations," Ali Bagheri said in remarks carried by Iran's semi-official news agency Fars.

The comments came on the margins of an international security conference in the Russian capital Moscow, the outlet reported.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium will be either transferred to the US "immediately" to be destroyed or "destroyed in place, or at another acceptable location."

The statements come as Washington and Tehran continue the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process to end the war that started with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and was followed by Iranian retaliation.