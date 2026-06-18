Iranian top diplomat Araghchi says agreement could help restore regional peace, stresses dialogue with Gulf states

Iran, Kuwait discuss Tehran-Washington memorandum, regional developments Iranian top diplomat Araghchi says agreement could help restore regional peace, stresses dialogue with Gulf states

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding, regional developments and bilateral relations during a phone call on Thursday.

According to a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed the Kuwaiti foreign minister on the contents and latest developments related to the “Islamabad memorandum” signed between Tehran and Washington.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to “its good-neighborliness policy” and expressed hope that the agreement would contribute to restoring peace and stability in the region.

He stressed the importance of continued dialogue with Gulf countries to enhance cooperation and “address existing concerns and misunderstandings.”

The two ministers also exchanged views on a number of bilateral issues and agreed on the importance of maintaining diplomatic consultations on matters of mutual interest.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Sheikh Jarrah expressed Kuwait's hope the memorandum of understanding would contribute to enhancing regional stability, guaranteeing the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing outstanding issues through sustainable solutions.

He also stressed that relations between states “should be based on the principles of international law and the purposes of the UN Charter.”

The top diplomat underscored the importance of adhering to “the principles of good neighborliness, respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states, refraining from interference in their internal affairs, avoiding the use or threat of force, resolving disputes through peaceful means, and ending support for proxies.”

He said such principles would help strengthen regional security and stability and serve the common interests of the countries and peoples of the region.

The call marked the first publicly announced contact between the two chief diplomats since the outbreak of the war against Iran in late February, during which Tehran launched attacks targeting Gulf countries, including Kuwait.

The call came a day after Iran and the US formally signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of conflict and opening negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

Iranian officials have described the agreement as a framework for ending military operations across regional fronts and creating conditions for broader diplomatic and economic engagement.