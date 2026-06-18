Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expresses hope that US, Iran can swiftly reach final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue, other matters

Japan welcomes US-Iran peace deal, calls for resumption of navigation in Strait of Hormuz Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expresses hope that US, Iran can swiftly reach final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue, other matters

Japan on Thursday welcomed the United States and Iran signing a deal aimed at ending the Mideast war and expressed hope for the prompt resumption of navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"It is important that free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz be promptly restored through the steady implementation of the memorandum by all parties," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on social media.

Tokyo hopes that both Washington and Tehran can swiftly reach a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other outstanding matters through further negotiations, she added.

Japan will continue to coordinate with the international community and make every diplomatic effort toward achieving peace and stability across the Middle East, Takaichi said.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry also welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and expressed its encouragement at the successful culmination of diplomatic efforts.

"The Government of Nepal has been closely monitoring the developments in West Asia since the onset of the conflict, which has had far-reaching implications for the global economy including Nepal," said a ministry statement. "Nepal remains hopeful that the Peace Deal will contribute to lasting peace and stability in West Asia, while facilitating the normalization of the maritime navigation affected by the conflict."

A Singaporean Foreign Ministry spokesperson also welcomed the deal, commending the efforts of the mediators "that have made this possible, in particular Pakistan and Qatar," according to a statement.

"A resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with international law will create the necessary conditions for lasting peace, security, and stability in the region," the spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator, signed the agreement on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to the Pakistani leader.

Soon after the US and Israel initiated war on Feb. 28, Iran closed Hormuz, and American forces later imposed a blockade on Iranian ports -- making the passage of commercial ships through the critical waterway nearly impossible.