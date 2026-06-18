After US-Iran deal, Israeli minister threatens war on Syria ‘sooner or later’ Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Chikli repeatedly criticizes regional countries involved in diplomatic efforts to end conflicts

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli threatened Thursday that Israel would wage war on Syria "sooner or later," claiming that Syria and Türkiye pose a greater challenge to Israel than Iran.



"We will wage war on Syria, sooner or later, because it and Türkiye are far more worrying than Iran," Chikli said in an interview with Israeli radio station 103FM, affiliated with Maariv newspaper.



The remarks by Chikli, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud party, came hours after Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending war in all fronts, including Lebanon.



The Israeli minister has repeatedly criticized regional countries involved in diplomatic efforts to end ongoing conflicts.



On Wednesday, Chikli voiced opposition to what he called the "Qatar-Türkiye-Pakistan axis," alleging that the three countries played a role in shaping the agreement between Washington and Tehran.

"The agreement taking shape is worrying, and what worries me least is the rehabilitation of the Iranian economy," he said, referring to damage caused by the war and years of sanctions.

Chikli claimed that his primary concern was what he described as "the axis that shaped this agreement: Qatar, Türkiye and Pakistan."

"What we see before our eyes is the rise of a new axis," he said, describing it as "an extremely dangerous radical Sunni axis."

Israel occupies territories in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon and is accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. It continues its military campaign despite international calls and UN resolutions urging an end to the occupation and support for a two-state solution.



Pakistan and Qatar have played mediation roles between Washington and Tehran, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, describing it as "an important development" for strengthening peace and stability in the region.



Since October 2023, Israel has launched several wars in the region, beginning with genocide in the Gaza Strip, in addition to two wars on Lebanon and Iran, strikes on Syria and Yemen, and a strike on Qatar.

Israel was established in 1948 on occupied Palestinian land, and it has occupied Palestinian land as well as territory in Lebanon and Syria for decades. It refuses to withdraw from those territories or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as outlined in relevant UN resolutions.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul



