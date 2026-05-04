Denial comes after reports of attack on Fujairah oil facility

Iran had no plan to target UAE, senior military official says Denial comes after reports of attack on Fujairah oil facility

A senior Iranian military official said on Monday that Tehran had no plans to target the United Arab Emirates, Iranian state media IRIB reported.

A major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Monday after what UAE authorities said was a drone attack launched from Iran. Civil defense teams were dispatched to contain the blaze, with reports of three moderate injuries.

The incident followed reports by the UAE Defense Ministry that four cruise missiles were launched toward the country, most of which were intercepted.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory actions by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad that failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.