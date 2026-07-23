Blast sounds reported in Konarak County amid regional tensions; no official information on source, casualties or damage

Explosions heard in southeastern Iran amid reports of possible US attack Blast sounds reported in Konarak County amid regional tensions; no official information on source, casualties or damage

Several explosions were heard in Konarak County in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province amid concerns over a possible US attack, Iranian media reported Thursday.

Tasnim News Agency reported that the explosions were heard in the vicinity of the coastal county.

No official information has been released about the source of the explosions or whether they caused casualties or damage.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in late February. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.