Bahraini Interior Ministry calls on residents, citizens to 'head to the nearest safe place'

Air raid alerts sound in Bahrain amid ongoing Iranian attacks Bahraini Interior Ministry calls on residents, citizens to 'head to the nearest safe place'

Air raid alerts were activated across Bahrain on Sunday as Iran continued to launch missile and drone attacks​​​​​​​ against Gulf countries amid escalating tensions with the US.

In a statement, the Bahraini Interior Ministry called on residents and citizens "to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

Regional tensions escalated since last week, with the US launching attacks against Iran and Tehran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases Iran says are used by the US military in several regional countries, including Bahrain.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.