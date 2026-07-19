Iran says it downed US MQ-9 drone in Ahvaz: Report Iranian state media report comes as US-Iran military escalation continues in Middle East

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from US officials on the claim.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides trading attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace deal.