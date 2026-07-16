Strikes targeted coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities, according to US Central Command

US completes 6th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, CENTCOM says Strikes targeted coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities, according to US Central Command

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets.

"Today at 9:40 p.m. ET, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its latest major wave of strikes against Iran," it said in a statement.

According to the command, the strikes targeted coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities.

"At the Commander in Chief's direction, CENTCOM is further degrading Iranian military capabilities and holding Iran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping," it said.

CENTCOM added that more than 50,000 US service members are currently operating across the Middle East and remain "vigilant, lethal, and ready."

Tensions between the US and Iran have recently escalated regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said earlier that the reason for recent US strikes is "because Iran violated the memorandum of understanding that we struck with them."

"Specifically, in the memorandum of understanding that they signed, they were not to fire on commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz, and unfortunately, they have made the tragic decision for them to do that," she said.

The US announced Tuesday that it resumed a naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

CENTCOM said American forces redirected three commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled one that did not comply, and boarded one to ensure full compliance with the blockade.

Addressing the nation Thursday night, President Donald Trump said the US is "winning big in Iran."

"We are winning big in Iran, and you will see the fruits of that labor very, very shortly," Trump said

Iran accused the US on Thursday of committing “war crimes” by targeting civilian infrastructure in attacks, saying the strikes violated international law and the UN Charter.