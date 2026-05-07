Following High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdelmadjid Tebboune expected to attend signing ceremony for agreements, hold joint press conference

Türkiye's president welcomes Algerian counterpart in Ankara Following High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdelmadjid Tebboune expected to attend signing ceremony for agreements, hold joint press conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday welcomed his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

At the welcoming ceremony, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister MahinurOzdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Agriculture and Forest Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, Trade Minister Omer Bolat and the Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, as well as other officials were present.

Erdogan and Tebboune, who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day official visit, then proceeded for a bilateral meeting.

After their talks, they will chair the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

Following the meeting, President Erdogan and Tebboune are expected to attend a signing ceremony for agreements and hold a joint press conference.

Erdogan will also host an official dinner in Tebboune’s honor and present him with the Order of the State of the Republic of Türkiye.

