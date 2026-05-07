Robot production line to enable higher volume output of drone technologies in more cost-effective, standardized manner, says Baykar CEO

Türkiye’s Baykar inks deal with Italian Gruppo Esea for robotic production line Robot production line to enable higher volume output of drone technologies in more cost-effective, standardized manner, says Baykar CEO

Türkiye’s drone giant Baykar inked a series of global deals at the country’s premier defense and aerospace event, SAHA 2026 expo, including a major contract with Italian firm Gruppo Esea to establish a fully robotic production line for its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The SAHA 2026, taking place on May 5-9 at Istanbul Expo Center, has been organized by Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest defense, aviation, and space industry cluster. Anadolu is the expo’s global communications partner.

The Baykar and Gruppo Esea deal is a part of the Turkish defense giant’s efforts to scale up its manufacturing output and integrate advanced international technologies into its drone fleet.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar, speaking at the event, said that the partnership will enable Baykar to achieve automated mass production in higher volumes in a more cost-effective and standardized manner.

Gruppo Esea CEO Alessandro Liberatore said the deal marks a strategic milestone in the growing industrial cooperation between Türkiye and Italy.

On the sidelines of SAHA 2026, Baykar also inked a deal with the Emirati firm EDGE Group to enhance the striking capabilities of its drone fleet. The deal involves the integration of the Al Tariq precision-guided munition into Baykar’s Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The Turkish drone maker also secured a deal with French firm Safran Electronics and Defense to establish a framework for strategic cooperation in advanced aviation electronics and electronic solutions.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim