Türkiye rejects EU 'Common Understanding' document as lacking objectivity, strategic vision Head of Communications, Foreign Ministry say document disregards Türkiye's candidate status, ignores country's role in Euro-Atlantic security

Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli on Friday criticized the EU’s latest assessment of the country, saying it lacks objectivity, strategic vision and fairness.

Duran said on US social media company X that the evaluations contained in the EU's "Common Understanding" document, published on July 15, 2026, were "far from objectivity and strategic foresight."

He said the approach, which "disregards Türkiye's candidate country status," once again demonstrates the EU's lack of vision regarding a shared future.

Duran also said the document overlooks Türkiye's role in Euro-Atlantic security despite the country's indispensable position being clearly reaffirmed during the NATO Summit in Ankara.

He said statements that ignore this reality "do not contribute to constructive dialogue."

Referring to the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, Duran said the document repeats "one-sided rhetoric" that does not reflect international law or historical realities.

"A lasting solution is only possible through a fair, impartial and realistic approach," he said.

Duran called on the EU to adopt "a more responsible discourse" based on mutual respect and common interests, free from prejudice.

Keceli further criticized the document, describing its references to Türkiye as "devoid of a strategic and fair approach."

"The document, which disregards Türkiye's candidate country status, demonstrates the EU's inability to develop a shared vision for the future with our country," Keceli said on US social media company X.

He also said the document was drafted in a manner that seeks to overshadow the reality confirmed at the historic NATO Summit in Ankara, where "the indispensable role of Türkiye" and the foundations of a new period in which European allies assumed greater responsibilities within NATO were reaffirmed.

Keceli said the document's claims regarding the Eastern Mediterranean reflect that the EU "has not been able to free itself from a biased and distorted understanding."

On Cyprus, he said the document ignores that the process was blocked by the Greek Cypriot side, which rejected the UN Comprehensive Settlement Plan in 2004 and adopted what he described as an uncompromising position at the 2017 Cyprus Conference, preventing the process from reaching a conclusion.

He called on the EU to adopt "a realistic vision and discourse that serves the interests of both sides."