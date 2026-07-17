At joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Sergey Lavrov says security risks remain in Mideast as US-Iran memorandum not being implemented

Top Russian diplomat says potential closure of Bab el-Mandeb Strait will harm global oil market At joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Sergey Lavrov says security risks remain in Mideast as US-Iran memorandum not being implemented

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that the potential closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would harm international trade, particularly the global oil market.

Responding to a question on the situation in the Middle East and its risks for global security during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Lavrov said that Russia had “high hopes” and supported the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

“Both sides actively praised the document, and at first it seemed that everything would proceed more or less smoothly, but these predictions have not come to pass,” Lavrov said, expressing that both sides accuse each other of violations and missile exchanges; therefore, “security risks remain” in the region.

Lavrov said that Russia has been calling for a swift ceasefire and a return “to the point where the Strait of Hormuz was completely free, functioning without any problems, without any charges” in its contacts with all parties involved.

“And everything we're seeing now, with our American colleagues calling for the resumption of free navigation, basically all of this existed before the US and Israeli aggression began. Well, we have to deal with what we have,” Lavrov further said.

Aside from security risks, Lavrov also noted the presence of economic risks, based on the role of the Strait of Hormuz as a “key artery.”

“Moreover, the Houthis have stated that if military action against Iran continues, they could close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which borders the Arabian Peninsula on its western shore. That would likely spell trouble for global trade, particularly for oil, but not only oil,” he added.

Regional tensions have escalated over the Strait of Hormuz as the US and Iran continue exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed last month to end the conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement.

Russian-Azerbaijani ties

During a meeting held earlier Friday, Lavrov spoke about ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, saying he and Bayramov noted the “progressive” development of their relations, based on the allied declaration signed between their presidents in February 2022.

Noting they held “useful, substantive, and trusting” talks, Lavrov said Moscow is interested in direct contacts between their media representatives to “resolve certain misunderstandings and ensure more objective coverage of our relations."

"Unfortunately, there are still plenty of people on both sides who want to portray these relations in a less-than-flattering light," Lavrov stated.

He also said that both countries agreed to “pay more attention to media coverage of relations in all areas” between their countries,” adding that special contacts will be held through the Foreign Ministry's information agencies and other channels.

For his part, Bayramov said the relations between Baku and Moscow are characterized by “allied interaction” and that there are “very strong, close ties” between their peoples, which, in turn, form the basis for interstate relations.

Expressing that he and Lavrov held “very thorough and productive business talks,” Bayramov said they focused on the implementation of existing agreements discussed at the highest level and the prospects for cooperation in a number of new areas.

“The issue of trade and economic cooperation between our countries was also discussed separately. Despite the challenges facing the global economy, it was noted with satisfaction that this track in our relations is positive,” Bayramov further said.

He also said both Azerbaijan and Russia have recently encountered “difficulties” in their bilateral relations, but noted, “with a sense of satisfaction,” that their countries were able to “turn around this difficult stage in our relations and fully normalize the entire spectrum of Russian-Azerbaijani ties.”