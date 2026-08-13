Türkiye plans to launch lunar spacecraft in early 2027 Homegrown hybrid propulsion system has completed testing as Ankara expands independent space capabilities

Türkiye plans to launch its lunar spacecraft, equipped with a domestically developed hybrid propulsion system, in the first months of 2027, the country's industry and technology minister said.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir told reporters that Türkiye had finalized its launch schedule for the Moon mission during the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution's (TUBITAK) Sky Observation Event in the western province of Afyonkarahisar.

Kacir said the lunar spacecraft's homegrown hybrid propulsion system had completed all testing phases, adding that the mission would give Türkiye technological capabilities possessed by only a handful of countries.

The minister said space infrastructure has become a strategic pillar of Türkiye's defense capabilities, pointing to recent achievements in satellite projects including Turksat 6A, Imece, Bilsat, Rasat and Gokturk-2.

Kacir said work was also underway to secure independent and cost-effective access to space through the construction of Türkiye's own equatorial spaceport in Somalia, which is intended to eventually support launches of domestically developed satellites and spacecraft.

"We're reaching the point where these efforts will enable Türkiye to produce rockets capable of launching our own satellites into space entirely through our own means," he said.

"Equatorial regions offer the opportunity to access space through more cost-effective means, taking advantage of the Earth's rotational speed," he added.



Kacir said these advances were supported by a growing domestic space ecosystem and that a planned space technopark at Middle East Technical University (METU) would bring together institutions and companies to conduct research and development activities.

Beyond its plans for independent launch capabilities, Türkiye is preparing to sign international cooperation agreements to develop and manufacture components for new space stations and is seeking to participate in additional crewed space science missions, he said.

The developments come as the southwestern province of Antalya prepares to host the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) from Oct. 5-9, bringing together an expected 10,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

Kacir said the event had already broken previous records for pre-registration and paper submissions and was poised to become one of the largest scientific gatherings ever held in Türkiye.

The congress will include a section dedicated to next-generation space startups, highlighting the role of emerging ventures alongside established companies.

A meeting of parliamentarians and government representatives will also culminate in the Antalya Declaration, which is expected to emphasize peace, security and stability amid global geopolitical divisions.

