AFAD says 109,332 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to region affected by Israeli attacks using 14 aircraft and 21 ships

Türkiye delivers humanitarian aid to 85 countries AFAD says 109,332 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to region affected by Israeli attacks using 14 aircraft and 21 ships

Türkiye has so far delivered aid to 85 countries and communities across five continents through international humanitarian assistance activities coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) under the Interior Ministry.

AFAD continues to conduct search and rescue operations and humanitarian assistance activities not only within Türkiye but also in different regions of the world as part of its disaster diplomacy efforts.

Under AFAD’s coordination, Türkiye has provided countries and communities across five continents with food, shelter, healthcare supplies and essential living materials, as well as financial assistance, logistical support and search and rescue equipment.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, one of Türkiye’s largest international humanitarian assistance operations was carried out for Gaza.

A total of 109,332 tons of humanitarian aid supplies were delivered to the region affected by Israeli attacks under AFAD’s coordination using 14 aircraft and 21 ships.

As part of the assistance, a total of $7.5 million was donated, including $7 million by AFAD and $500,000 by the Turkish Red Crescent.

As part of humanitarian assistance efforts for Afghanistan, 11,739 tons of aid supplies were sent through 25 Kindness Train trips.

Six cargo flights were also organized for the country.

Sudan received 10,206 tons of humanitarian aid supplies and 30,000 tents transported by six ships.

Türkiye also sent 9,079 tons of humanitarian aid to Pakistan, 3,000 tons to Somalia and 730 tons to Lebanon.

Bangladesh received 64,992 humanitarian aid packages, while Bosnia and Herzegovina was provided with 60 container homes, along with fuel, hygiene supplies, generators and essential living materials.

To date, 13,938 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been dispatched to Syria.

Zambia received aid supplies worth $25,000 and 600 food packages, while assistance worth $54,070 was provided to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and $60,000 to Burundi.

One of Türkiye’s most recent international humanitarian assistance operations was carried out for Venezuela.

Following two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 in June, humanitarian aid supplies were sent to the region aboard two military cargo aircraft under AFAD’s coordination, on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The shipment included 275 tents supplied by AFAD and seven tons of medical supplies provided by the Health Ministry.

A total of 30 tons of humanitarian aid materials were delivered to Venezuela.

Following the flooding in Spain, Türkiye also provided 250 plastic waste containers, each with a capacity of 1,100 liters (290.6 gallons), and two road-cleaning vehicles.