Türkiye condemns Israeli extremist group's raid on Al Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye on Monday condemned Sunday's raid carried out by Israeli extremist groups on Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli security forces, as well as their provocative actions there, including the unfurling of an Israeli flag and the singing of the national anthem "in the strongest terms."

The Foreign Ministry in a statement warned that the actions, which seek to disregard the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, constitute a clear violation of international law and risk further deepening instability in the region.

"In the face of these dangerous provocations and violations by occupying Israel against Muslim and Christian holy sites, we reiterate our call for the international community to increase pressure on Israel," the statement said.