Cevdet Yilmaz says Türkiye will continue supporting efforts for lasting peace, stability, dialogue, postwar normalization in region

Turkish vice president meets Iranian President Pezeshkian in Tehran Cevdet Yilmaz says Türkiye will continue supporting efforts for lasting peace, stability, dialogue, postwar normalization in region

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Yilmaz traveled to Iran to attend a state ceremony for the country's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli attacks in late February.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz said Türkiye “deeply shares the pain” suffered by the “brotherly Iranian people” in the recent period.

“As Türkiye, we will continue contributing to efforts to make peace and stability permanent in our region, strengthen channels of dialogue, and support the normalization process after the war,” he said.

Yilmaz said Türkiye would keep working with Iranian counterparts to further develop bilateral relations in all areas, particularly the economy, trade, energy, and transportation.

He thanked Pezeshkian for receiving him and offered condolences to the Iranian state and people.

“I pray for Allah’s mercy on all our Iranian brothers who lost their lives, particularly Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and once again extend patience and condolences to the Iranian state and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran,” Yilmaz said.

Funeral ceremonies for the late supreme leader take place from July 3-9 in several cities across Iran.