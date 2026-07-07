Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday welcomed his US counterpart Donald Trump in the capital Ankara, as the two-day NATO summit kicked off.

Erdogan welcomed Trump with an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential complex, where they will discuss regional and international issues.

A 21-gun salute was also fired in honor of the visiting US president.

As Trump arrived at the complex, the Turkish Air Force's aerobatic team, the Turkish Stars, conducted a ceremonial flyover to welcome the US president.

Earlier, Turkish president had personally greeted Trump upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport.

The two leaders chatted briefly after the US president disembarked. Trump greeted the Guard Regiment's ceremonial unit by saying "Merhaba asker" (Hello, soldier) in Turkish.

Erdogan and Trump later proceeded to the airport's State Guest House, where they posed for an official commemorative photograph.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine on Tuesday visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Caine, accompanied by a US delegation, observed a moment of silence before laying a wreath at Ataturk's mausoleum.

NATO heads of state and government, as well as leaders from key partner countries are meeting in Ankara for the alliance's 2026 summit, which will focus on implementing the defense spending commitments agreed at last year's meeting in the Hague, sustaining military support for Ukraine and expanding defense industrial production.