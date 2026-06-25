Hakan Fidan tours the facility in Toronto together with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Turkish foreign minister visits Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Canada Hakan Fidan tours the facility in Toronto together with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Canada as part of his trip to the country, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Fidan toured the facility in Toronto together with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the sources said.

No further details were immediately provided on the visit.

Fidan began a two-day visit to Canada on Thursday for talks aimed at deepening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in trade, energy, and defense.