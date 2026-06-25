Hakan Fidan conveys condolences over earthquake disaster, says Türkiye will continue providing assistance

Turkish foreign minister holds phone call with Venezuelan counterpart Hakan Fidan conveys condolences over earthquake disaster, says Türkiye will continue providing assistance

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call Thursday with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil to discuss the recent twin earthquakes and humanitarian needs, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the call, Fidan received information from Gil on the impact of the earthquakes and Venezuela’s relief requirements.

Expressing condolences on behalf of the Turkish people, Fidan said Türkiye would continue to provide assistance, according to the sources.

Gil, in a statement​​​​​​​, said that Türkiye had dispatched two aircraft carrying search-and-rescue equipment and humanitarian aid supplies, which will be deployed to the areas hardest hit by the earthquakes.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela late Wednesday, including a 7.2 magnitude quake in San Felipe in northwestern Venezuela followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake southeast of Yumare.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said 138 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial tremors. He added that the death toll had risen to 188, with 157 people still missing.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency following the disaster.

The Venezuelan government also announced a $200 million special fund to support urgent reconstruction efforts, including rebuilding damaged homes and hospitals.