Türkiye hails discovery of 1,800-year-old Asclepius statue at Aspendos

[1/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[2/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[3/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[4/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[5/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[6/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[7/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[8/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[9/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[10/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )

[11/11] ANTALYA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A general view of a 2.20-meter-tall marble statue group depicting the god of health, Asclepius, alongside his son and helper, Telesphorus, unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the Ancient City of Aspendos in Antalya, Turkiye, on August 05, 2026. ( Turkish Min. of Culture and Tourism - Anadolu Agency )