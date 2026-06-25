Team includes over 60 specialists, 4 canine units, 12 tons of technical equipment to assist neighboring country following deadly 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes

Colombia sends specialized search, rescue team to earthquake-hit Venezuela Team includes over 60 specialists, 4 canine units, 12 tons of technical equipment to assist neighboring country following deadly 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes

Colombia dispatched a specialized search and rescue mission to Venezuela on Thursday to help the country, which has been devastated by two back-to-back earthquakes.

The team, known as USAR COL-1, includes more than 60 specialists, four canine units, and 12 tons of technical equipment, the presidency said.

“The response to this emergency will be carried out in phases,” said Javier Pava, acting director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

He explained that initial efforts will focus on situational assessment, followed by a window dedicated to rescuing individuals trapped under rubble.

Colombia reiterated its solidarity with the Venezuelan people, confirming that the relevant agencies will monitor the situation to define additional medical and logistical requirements.

The humanitarian mission arrives as Venezuela deals with a death toll of 188 and over 1,500 injuries following the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude tremors late Wednesday.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, said 157 people remain missing following the disaster, while rescue operations continue for more than 200 people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.