Authorities report more than 1,500 injured, 157 missing as 138 aftershocks rock northern Caribbean coast

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 188 Authorities report more than 1,500 injured, 157 missing as 138 aftershocks rock northern Caribbean coast

The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela’s northern coast has risen to 188, authorities said Thursday.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, said 1,520 injured people had been admitted to hospitals and were receiving treatment.

Rodriguez said 157 people remain missing following the disaster, while rescue operations continue for more than 200 people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

He added that 138 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes late Wednesday.

He said 346 infrastructure sites were damaged, including 250 buildings and 20 shopping centers, most of them in La Guaira state. Eight hospitals were also affected, forcing authorities to evacuate patients to other medical facilities.

The Venezuelan government also announced the creation of a $200 million special fund to support urgent reconstruction efforts, including the rebuilding of damaged homes and hospitals.

Late Wednesday, powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela’s northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency following the earthquakes.