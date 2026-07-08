Turkish foreign minister says NATO Ankara summit concluded successfully Hakan Fidan says leaders’ attendance showed confidence in Türkiye, President Erdogan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that the NATO summit hosted by Türkiye in Ankara on July 7-8 concluded successfully.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan said the participation of all allies at the leaders’ level in the “historic summit” was a sign of confidence in Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The summit, held at a critical time amid intense discussions on NATO’s transformation, addressed key issues on the Euro-Atlantic security agenda in detail, he said.

Fidan said the summit laid the foundations for “a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO” under the NATO 3.0 vision.

He thanked President Erdogan for his “strategic vision and strong leadership” that enabled Türkiye to host a NATO summit again after 22 years.

Fidan also thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the foreign ministers of allied countries for their close cooperation during preparations for the summit.

He said he hoped the NATO Ankara summit would bring peace and security to Türkiye and all allies.