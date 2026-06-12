Independence, divination inscriptions found in ancient Termessos in southern Türkiye Inscriptions discovered near collapsed gate of ancient city in Antalya

One inscription says: ‘May the rights of the independent Termessians last forever’

Another, linked to an ancient divination practice, includes guidance such as 'Do not travel,' 'Trade' and 'Do not trade'

Researchers have identified inscriptions declaring the independence of the ancient city of Termessos and referencing divination practices near the city’s collapsed gate in southern Türkiye’s Antalya province.

The findings were made during studies at Termessos, located within Gulluk Mountain National Park and known for its eagle’s nest-like position in rugged terrain.

Mustafa Kocak of Antalya Bilim University and Fatih Onur of Akdeniz University determined that inscribed blocks were located around the city gate, which foreign researchers documented as standing in the 1880s but which has since collapsed.

The inscriptions, largely erased and unreadable to the naked eye, were made legible using digital modeling and other technological methods.

One inscription, found at a point visible to those entering the city, was identified as an “independence inscription.” It reads: “May the rights of the independent Termessians last forever.”

Kocak told Anadolu that the inscription was significant because it showed how Termessos proclaimed its independence to visitors at the city entrance.

“We knew from written sources and coins that Termessos was an independent city, both before and during the Roman imperial period,” he said. “With this inscription, Termessos’ independence was announced at the entrance gate to everyone coming to the city.”

Kocak said the team aims to restore the gate in the coming years so visitors can once again see the inscription as it appeared in ancient times.

Researchers also identified a divination inscription linked to the use of astragalus bones, which were thrown like dice and assigned numerical values.

The inscription includes guidance such as “Do not trade today,” “Do not go where you intend to go” and “Go where you want to go.”

Onur said the system used in Termessos involved seven bones, producing different combinations that corresponded to written responses.

According to Onur, three blocks of this type have survived, one of them in a visible location near the gate.

“A person coming to the gate before setting out on a journey would throw the astragalus bones, and according to the numbers, expressions such as ‘Do not travel,’ ‘Trade’ or ‘Do not trade’ would be given,” he said. “This was conveyed in a poetic language.”

Excavations at the site are being carried out under Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry’s "Heritage for the Future" Project.