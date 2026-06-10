Various groups take to streets for enhanced visibility due to World Cup, voicing demands to Mexican government

World Cup opening game to be played amid protests in Mexico City Various groups take to streets for enhanced visibility due to World Cup, voicing demands to Mexican government

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, amid demonstrations and protests.

Various groups have taken to the streets to gain visibility due to the World Cup being held in Mexico, using the protests to voice their demands to the government.

Demonstrators, the majority of whom are members of the National Educational Workers Coordination (CNTE), are staying day and night in tents set up on many streets in Mexico City’s historic district and are refusing to leave the area.

Mexican protesters, who occasionally gather and confront police, include teachers demanding wage increases, changes to education policies, improvements to pension rights, and the repeal of pension laws, as well as groups seeking to locate missing relatives, the families, and supporters of the 43 trainee teachers who went missing in Ayotzinapa in 2014, retired judicial employees, animal rights activists, and farmers.

While many parts of the old city were closed to traffic due to the demonstrations, the installation of massive barriers to block protesters’ access to certain areas has drawn attention.

As major thoroughfares around Paseo de la Reforma, Insurgentes, and the historic center were periodically blocked by protesters, these developments led to traffic congestion in the city center and disruptions to public transportation.

Fan Fest targeted by protesters

Tensions have occasionally flared between the two sides due to the overlap between the Fan Fest area set up by FIFA in Zocalo Square and the areas used by protesters.

In the area blocked off with large barriers to prevent protesters, who aim to make Zocalo Square the center of their demonstrations, from entering, a large number of police officers are on duty.

CNTE members are attempting to increase pressure on the government through demonstrations under the slogan “No solution, no ball rolls,” and it has been reported that some unions plan to continue protests throughout the World Cup if their demands are not met.

Protests to continue on match day

Mexican protesters plan to continue their demonstrations ahead of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Local sources stated that some groups intend to block roads by marching and protesting along routes leading to the stadium, while authorities have warned fans to arrive at the stadium early for the match.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match will take place on Thursday at 1900GMT at Mexico City Stadium, featuring host nation Mexico against South Africa in Group A.

* Writing by Efe Ozkan in Istanbul.

