Spokesman confirms 9 citizens evacuated safely, no deaths known so far

85 Americans unaccounted for in Nepal flash floods: State Department Spokesman confirms 9 citizens evacuated safely, no deaths known so far

Approximately 85 American citizens remain missing in Nepal and China's Tibet region following a massive glacial collapse that triggered catastrophic flash floods on Aug. 26, the US State Department said on Sunday.

"This morning, I can say we now have 85 Americans, approximately, that are unaccounted for," Spokesman Tommy Pigott told ABC News.

He noted that while nine Americans have been successfully evacuated, Washington is "currently unaware of any US citizen deaths at this time."

Pigott said the US embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing are working "24/7" to coordinate with local officials and obtain reliable information.

Washington announced more than $3.6 million in humanitarian assistance for the affected region on Saturday, including emergency food aid for up to 10,000 households.

The disaster occurred when a sudden glacial collapse, the rapid breaking or melting of a glacier, sent powerful surges of water and debris through Himalayan valleys, destroying villages and major infrastructure.

The overall death toll from the floods has climbed to more than 800, while nearly 3,300 people remain missing across the border region.

