Authorities seek evidence from hundreds of witnesses after gunfire erupts at unauthorized street gathering in Trenton

At least 2 killed, 9 injured in New Jersey mass shooting Authorities seek evidence from hundreds of witnesses after gunfire erupts at unauthorized street gathering in Trenton

A mass shooting at an unauthorized neighborhood block gathering in Trenton, New Jersey, left two people dead and nine others wounded early Sunday, according to municipal authorities.

“Eleven people were struck by gunfire,” the Office of Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement. Police responded to the Wilbur section of East Trenton at 12.25 am (0425GMT) following reports of multiple shots fired. Officials estimated that more than 200 individuals were present at the residential block gathering when the violence occurred.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force has assumed leadership of the investigation. Mayor Gusciora noted that one of the victims was a man recently recognized for his efforts to reintegrate into society following incarceration. The city intends to implement "proactive measures" to prevent large, unpermitted gatherings from taking place in residential areas in the future, said Gusciora.

Authorities urged the public to provide any photographs, videos, or social media posts that could assist in identifying the shooters. “If you know something, say something,” the mayor’s said in an appeal to the community.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill confirmed she had been briefed on the incident and said that the state’s Attorney General Jennifer Davenport remains in close contact with investigators.

No arrests have been made thus far, and it remains unknown exactly what triggered the initial dispute before gunfire broke out.