Nicolas Maduro sends 'gift of love and hope' to supporters as federal judge sets June 2027 trial date for narco-terrorism charges

Captured Venezuelan President Maduro shares 1st photos while in US custody Nicolas Maduro sends 'gift of love and hope' to supporters as federal judge sets June 2027 trial date for narco-terrorism charges

Captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro shared images of himself on Sunday for the first time since being brought to the US, expressing defiance and faith as he awaits trial in a high-security federal facility.

“I want you to know that we are standing firm, our hearts overflowing with your love,” Maduro wrote on the US social media company X.

The photographs, taken on June 25, show Maduro making victory signs.

He described the post as a “small gift of love and hope” for his grandchildren, all children and supporters, and concluded with a biblical reference: “We will remain strong, serene, and confident: God is with us. God will provide. Venezuela will be reborn.”

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A US judge recently scheduled their trial to begin on June 1, 2027. The couple was brought to the US in January following a military operation in Caracas that captured them.

The 63-year-old Maduro and 69-year-old Flores face serious federal charges, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. Prosecutors allege they collaborated with cartels to move thousands of tons of cocaine into the United States. Both have pleaded not guilty.

“I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” Maduro asserted during his January arraignment.