NBA: US star Hayward's hand injury shocks Celtics
Gordon Hayward to be out due to fractured left hand, Eastern Conference team confirms
ANKARA
The Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward sustained a fractured hand injury on Saturday, as the Eastern Conference franchise defeated San Antonio Spurs 135-115 in Texas.
"Star forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a fractured left hand," the Celtics said on their website.
Sports broadcaster ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that the U.S. small forward Hayward, 29, will visit a specialist on Monday to determine whether a possible surgery is needed.
Hayward faced the hand injury when he collided with Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge.
He had to exit the game but scored 9 points in 15 minutes for Celtics.
This season Hayward averaged 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Jaylen Brown produced 30 points and Kemba Walker scored 26 points against Spurs as the Celtics duo played important role for the away victory.
Meanwhile, Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan tallied 22 points. Point guard Patty Mills produced 20 points against Celtics.
The Celtics topped the Eastern Conference standings with seven wins and one loss.
Celtics got their seventh straight win in the NBA.
Meanwhile, the Spurs were in the ninth spot with five wins and four loss in the Western Conference led by Los Angeles Lakers having 7-1 win/loss record.
- Results:
*San Antonio Spurs - Boston Celtics: 115-135
*Charlotte Hornets - New Orleans Pelicans: 110-115
*Oklahoma City Thunder - Golden State Warriors: 114-108
*Memphis Grizzlies - Dallas Mavericks: 122-138
*Chicago Bulls - Houston Rockets: 94-117
*Home teamAnadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.