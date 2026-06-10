Fan tradition 1st emerged in US but became global phenomenon during Mexico’s 1986 World Cup

Mexican Wave returns home ahead of 2026 World Cup Fan tradition 1st emerged in US but became global phenomenon during Mexico’s 1986 World Cup

One of football’s most iconic stadium traditions, the Mexican Wave, is set to return to the country that made it famous as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, which will host the opening match of the tournament, is widely regarded as the venue where the wave became a global football phenomenon.

The visual display is created when spectators rise from their seats in sequence, raise their arms and sit down, producing a ripple effect around the stadium.

Originated in US

Despite its name, the Mexican Wave was first performed in the US.

The concept was developed by American cheerleader George Henderson, better known as “Krazy George,” who worked with crowds across various sports, including American football, baseball, and ice hockey.

Henderson is credited with creating the first wave during an ice hockey game in 1980.

The first recorded wave on television took place a year later during a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees in California.

He later introduced the crowd routine at a football match in Canada and at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, helping spread the concept to international audiences.

Rise to fame in Mexico

Mexican football fans first performed what they call “La Ola” (The Wave) during a friendly match between Mexico and Argentina at Monterrey’s Estadio Tecnologico on Sept. 18, 1984.

The tradition achieved worldwide recognition during the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Television broadcasts of the tournament’s opening match between Italy and Bulgaria at Azteca Stadium introduced millions of viewers to the spectacle, while Mexican supporters repeated the wave throughout the competition.

The tradition quickly became associated with Mexico and was adopted at sporting events around the world, becoming a staple of major football tournaments.

Record attempt ahead of World Cup

As Mexico prepares to host World Cup matches again in 2026, alongside the US and Canada, authorities have organized a record attempt to celebrate the wave’s legacy.

Mexico City officials recently staged what they hope will be recognized as the world’s largest Mexican Wave under the supervision of Guinness World Records adjudicators on June 6.

According to the city government, around 30,000 people participated in the event, which stretched along the capital’s iconic Paseo de la Reforma boulevard.

The initiative was organized to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1986 World Cup, the tournament that transformed the Mexican Wave into a global sporting tradition.

* Writing by Efe Ozkan in Istanbul.

