‘Ultimately, all conflicts and disputes are resolved through dialogue at the negotiating table,’ Foreign Ministry says, urging Washington, Tehran to ‘exercise maximum restraint’

Pakistan urges US, Iran to end violence, resume technical-level talks ‘Ultimately, all conflicts and disputes are resolved through dialogue at the negotiating table,’ Foreign Ministry says, urging Washington, Tehran to ‘exercise maximum restraint’

Pakistan on Thursday called on the US and Iran to end retaliatory military strikes and violence, and resume technical-level talks as part of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

“As hostilities have continued over the past week, Pakistan reiterates its call, on all parties, to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could further undermine peace and stability,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad.

Pakistan, he said, “firmly believes that there is no alternative to sustained engagement, dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of the shared objectives of lasting peace, stability and progress.”

“Ultimately, all conflicts and disputes are resolved through dialogue at the negotiating table,” said Tahir, adding that Pakistan remained engaged with key interlocutors to lower the tensions.

The statement from Pakistan, which has been the main mediator since the war began on Feb. 28, comes as the US and Iran continue to fire missiles amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iranian presidents had signed the Islamabad memorandum last month which gave the two sides 60 days to hold talks towards a final agreement to permanently end the war.

Andrabi said the Islamabad MoU “remains an enduring framework for promoting peace, mutual respect and shared prosperity.”

Acknowledging that the implementation of the agreement “is facing challenges,” the spokesman added that Pakistan “will continue to encourage all sides to end violence, and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the MoU and Pakistan-Qatar joint statement of June 22.”

After the signing of the interim deal, the US and Iranian negotiating teams held talks in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

“We hope that all parties will remain committed to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving their outstanding issues,” the spokesman added.

On the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Andrabi said: “Many countries, particularly those from the Global South, are being adversely affected by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Pakistan recognizes the urgent need to address the impact of the current situation on global energy supplies, and other economic commodities including trade and food security,” he added.

“We express the hope for early normalization of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and underscore the importance of ensuring continued safety, security and freedom of maritime navigation.”

While Iran says the strait remains in its control, the US has reinstated its blockade of Iranian ports.