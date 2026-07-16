Beijing cites UN Charter and urges Washington to end threats after report on Pentagon planning

China opposes any US military action against Cuba Beijing cites UN Charter and urges Washington to end threats after report on Pentagon planning

China on Thursday voiced strong opposition to any potential US military action against Cuba after reports that the Pentagon was examining contingency plans for possible operations against the island.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian was responding to a CBS News report that Pentagon planners were considering a range of military options, including an army-led air assault involving thousands of US troops.

"We noted relevant reports. The use, or threat, of force in international relations seriously violates the UN Charter and endangers global and regional peace and security," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

"China firmly opposes it," he said.

The unnamed US officials cited by CBS News stressed that the planning did not mean President Donald Trump or the Pentagon had decided to launch an operation.

Referring to the UN General Assembly's 136-9 vote in favor of debating US sanctions on Cuba, Lin said: "The US needs immediately stop its military threats and any form of blockade against Cuba."

"China will continue its firm support to Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposing external interference," he added.

Lin said the General Assembly vote reflected "extensive international support" for Cuba and a "just call for ending the blockade."