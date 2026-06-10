Israeli prime minister to seek re-election, his party says after Trump raises doubts Trump questioned Netanyahu’s bid to run for re-election in Israel’s upcoming polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party said Wednesday he will be a candidate in Israel's upcoming elections, a day after US President Donald Trump questioned his re-election.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the next elections — and, hopefully, will win," the party said on the US social media platform X.

During an interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl on Tuesday, Trump questioned whether Netanyahu intends to remain in office after the war with Iran.

“I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career,” he said, according to an X post by Karl.

"Does he want to continue? Because, you know he’s a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister.”