Nvidia's Huang says AI infrastructure demand continues to accelerate CEO visits South Korea, highlighting country’s role in AI supply chain, opportunities in robotics

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said Friday that demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to accelerate, increasing the need for coordination across the semiconductor supply chain.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul, Huang said governments, cloud providers and businesses are continuing to invest heavily in AI systems, driving demand for advanced semiconductors and computing capacity.

“We had a very, very big year last year, and the Korea market is going very well,” Huang said. “The second half is going to be much larger than the first half, and the next year is going to be very, very large.”

South Korea plays a critical role in Nvidia's supply chain through companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, whose high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are widely used in AI processors.

Huang said he had brought substantial business opportunities to South Korea and was scheduled to meet executives from major companies including Hyundai, LG, SK and Samsung during his visit.

He also pointed to robotics as a major growth opportunity for South Korea, citing the country's strengths in manufacturing, semiconductors and engineering.

“Korea is an excellent, excellent place to invest in R&D centers because there's excellent AI expertise, robotics expertise,” he said, adding that AI-driven automation is expected to play a growing role in semiconductor manufacturing and industrial production.

The Seoul visit followed Huang's recent trip to Taiwan, where he reaffirmed the island's importance in the global AI supply chain and announced new partnerships and infrastructure initiatives aimed at supporting future AI growth.