AI-powered cyberattacks rise as criminals target businesses worldwide: Report Experts urge organizations to adopt stronger security measures, including keeping software updated, monitoring devices and systems, and maintaining reliable backups

Cybersecurity experts are warning that criminals are using artificial intelligence to launch more convincing cyberattacks, making it easier to target businesses and organizations.

Finnish cybersecurity officials say threats remain at a high level, with phishing, ransomware, account theft and supply-chain attacks among the most common dangers, according to a report by Finland’s public broadcaster Yle.

Mikko Hypponen, chief research officer at cybersecurity company Sensofusion, told the broadcaster that AI has made cybercrime more efficient. Criminals can now use AI to write malware, create phishing emails, identify targets and automate parts of their attacks.

“AI writes better Finnish than most Finns,” Hypponen said, warning that even Finland’s complex language is no longer a barrier against online scams.

Anssi Karkkainen, director general of Finland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-FI), said AI is making attacks “easier, cheaper and more convincing,” especially when criminals pretend to be trusted individuals or organizations.

However, he said AI is not the main cause of the growing threat. Other factors include financial motives, poor cybersecurity practices and the increasing number of internet-connected systems.

A report by cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies found that cyberattacks against Finnish targets increased compared with June last year. The company said education, research, public administration and telecommunications were among the most targeted sectors.

Experts say organizations should adopt stronger security measures, including keeping software updated, monitoring devices and systems, and maintaining reliable backups.