Digital version of Anwar Ibrahim aims to help citizens access government services, information

Malaysian premier Anwar to launch AI avatar trained on speeches, policies Digital version of Anwar Ibrahim aims to help citizens access government services, information

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar trained on his speeches, writings and government policies, becoming one of the few world leaders to introduce a digital version of himself for public interaction.

Developed by Zetrix AI and named PMX AI, the avatar is expected to debut within days.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, the avatar is designed to help Malaysians access government services, including renewing driver’s licenses, making payments and finding education or employment opportunities.

The AI system can converse in English and Malay, understand regional dialects and slang, and continuously learn from the prime minister’s latest speeches to improve its responses.

Officials say the initiative is part of Malaysia’s broader push to integrate AI into public services and digital governance.