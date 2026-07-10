NATO chief this week said allied nations are discussing 'next steps' to ensure security in the Arctic, citing risk that Russia, China could be 'more active' in region

Beijing rejects NATO ‘moves’ picturing China as threat in Arctic NATO chief this week said allied nations are discussing 'next steps' to ensure security in the Arctic, citing risk that Russia, China could be 'more active' in region

Beijing on Friday rejected what it called “moves” by NATO painting China as a threat in the Arctic.

“The Arctic concerns the overall interests of the international community. China’s activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and are in accordance with international law,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao said the rights and freedoms of countries to conduct activities in the Arctic in accordance with the law “should be fully respected.”

The statement from Beijing came after the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday said the allied nations are discussing "next steps" to ensure security in the Arctic, citing a risk that Russia and China could be “more active” in the strategically important region.

"By now, China has almost become a sort of Arctic country, and not geographically, but at least by the sheer amount of their activities and interest in the region," Rutte told reporters at a joint news conference in Zagreb with Andrej Plenkovic, the Croatian prime minister.

However, Mao spoke out against anyone painting China as a threat.

“China firmly opposes the moves picturing China as a threat and hyping up tensions and creating division in the Arctic,” she said.

