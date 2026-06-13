Foreign Ministry says US cooperation focused on biosafety, not military purposes

Ukraine denies allegations of developing biological weapons Foreign Ministry says US cooperation focused on biosafety, not military purposes

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Saturday denied allegations that the country is developing biological weapons, saying Kyiv has never engaged in the development, production, or stockpiling of such arms.

In a statement through US social media company X, the ministry said cooperation with the US in the field of biosafety has focused on strengthening public health, epidemiological surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, and biosecurity, and is unrelated to military objectives.

The ministry said that labs involved in international assistance programs are civilian facilities operating within the public health, veterinary, and scientific sectors.

It also rejected claims about alleged biological weapons labs, describing them as a longstanding Russian narrative that has been repeatedly disproved internationally.

Ukraine remains committed to transparency, international cooperation, and global biosafety efforts, the ministry said, adding that Kyiv fully complies with its obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.

In May, the Russian Investigative Committee claimed that Washington funds biological weapons development in Ukraine, Ria Novosti reported.