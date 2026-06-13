Agency says outage lasted almost three days, described as one of the site’s longest such loss of power events

IAEA says Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnects to grid after repair of back-up power line Agency says outage lasted almost three days, described as one of the site’s longest such loss of power events

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday that the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was reconnected to the grid following “successful” repairs of the Ferosplavna back-up power line.

In a statement, the agency said the outage lasted almost three days, one of the site’s longest power outages.

The plant lost its connection to the 330-kilovolt (kV) line on Wednesday night following an attack on the other side of the Dnipro River, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators to supply the electricity needed to cool its six shutdown reactors.

The incident marked the 19th time all off-site power at the plant was cut since the start of the Ukraine war.

“In other efforts crucial for nuclear safety, the IAEA is continuing to observe repair activities at the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) switchyard as well as de-mining work in another frontline area close to the ZNPP to also enable repairs of the site’s main power line, the 750 kV Dniprovska, that has been disconnected since March,” it said in the statement.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said both power lines and the switchyard repairs are needed to secure off-site electricity for the ZNPP and to help prevent a nuclear accident.

He also expressed concern about increased military activity in recent days and weeks, “that is further jeopardizing key nuclear safety principles, and he reiterates the necessity of maximum military restraint near all nuclear facilities.”

Earlier, the Russia-installed management in ZNPP claimed Ukraine attacked a transport workshop of the plant. Kyiv has yet to comment on Russian claims.

From Sept. 1, 2022, personnel of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA have been present at the plant that is under Russian control since March 2022.​​​​​​