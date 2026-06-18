- Ukrainian-made drones strike energy and fuel infrastructure across Russia - Moscow faces one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of the war

TIMELINE – Ukraine escalates strikes on Russian energy sites - Ukrainian-made drones strike energy and fuel infrastructure across Russia - Moscow faces one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of the war

Ukrainian-made drones strike energy and fuel infrastructure across Russia

Moscow faces one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of the war

Ukraine has carried out a series of strikes on energy and fuel infrastructure across Russia between June 12 and June 18, targeting facilities in the Black Sea region, southern Russia and the Moscow area, according to Russian officials and Ukrainian statements.

On Thursday, Moscow came under one of the largest attacks of Ukrainian-made drones since the start of the war, with an oil refinery struck and around 200 drones intercepted on their approach to the Russian capital, its Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said .

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May, claiming that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.

The incidents formed part of a week-long escalation in drone activity that focused on oil depots, refineries, and fuel logistics networks.

June 12: TANECO oil refinery

Ukraine's Defense Forces claim that a drone strike targeted the TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, which is part of the Tatneft group.

June 13: Black Sea fuel terminal hit

Ukrainian Security Service claims its forces stuck the Tamanneftogaz oil and gas terminal in Krasnodar.

The drones struck five storage tanks containing petroleum products in the tank farm, as well as two oil loading stands at the terminal, it says.

Ukrainian authorities describe the facility as the largest liquefied hydrocarbon transshipment complex in southern Russia.

Russian authorities confirm the attack and report damage at the site.

A fire also breaks out at industrial infrastructure in Russia’s Volgograd region after falling drone debris, the regional administration says on Telegram, citing Gov. Andrei Bocharov.

June 15-16: Poltavskaya depot and large-scale drone attacks

Russian authorities report attacks across multiple regions during a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks.

A fire breaks out at the Poltavskaya oil depot in Krasnodar Krai following a drone incident and burns for several hours before being extinguished.

Ukrainian officials say fuel supply infrastructure connected to Crimea was among the targets.

Russian authorities acknowledge temporary fuel-supply difficulties in parts of southern Russia but state that the situation remained under control.

Russian oil producer Tatneft introduced temporary limits on gasoline and diesel sales at its filling stations across Russia, Interfax reports, citing the company's hotline.

Russian officials say the measures are intended to stabilize fuel supplies amid increased attacks on fuel and energy infrastructure.

June 16: Strike on Moscow oil refinery

Drones strike Gazprom Neft's Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district of Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says at least one drone struck a Gazprom Neft-operated oil refinery located around 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southeast of central Moscow, according to local media.

Ukrainian officials say refining infrastructure was targeted.

June 18: More attacks on Moscow refinery, Rostov region facilities

Russian authorities report another wave of Ukrainian-made drone attacks, including incidents affecting the Moscow Oil Refinery and Gukovo oil depot in the Rostov region.

Fires are reported at several locations.

Russia says that air-defense systems intercepted many of the incoming drones.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirms that the attacks targeted fuel and energy infrastructure.

On US social media platform X, Zelenskyy confirms the strike, calling it a "fully justified response."

"Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."