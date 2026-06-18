Around 200 drones intercepted on their approach to Russian capital, according to Moscow mayor

Oil refinery in Moscow hit by large-scale Ukrainian-made drone attack, mayor says Around 200 drones intercepted on their approach to Russian capital, according to Moscow mayor

Moscow came under one of the largest Ukrainian-made drone attacks since the start of the war, with an oil refinery struck and around 200 drones intercepted on their approach to the Russian capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

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In a Telegram post, Sobyanin said Russian air defense forces were continuing to repel what he described as a large-scale attack.

“Air defense forces are continuing to repel a large-scale attack. Several drones managed to reach the MNPZ,” Sobyanin said, referring to a major oil refinery in Moscow.

The largest reported attack before Thursday occurred on May 17, when Russian authorities said air defenses intercepted 81 drones approaching the capital. Authorities also reported downing 61 drones on May 7 and 38 on May 16.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defense systems destroyed 555 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight.

Meanwhile, Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport evacuated passengers to designated safe areas during the attack, marking the first such measure at the airport since the conflict began, according to Russian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack on Moscow oil refinery.

“Last night, our long-range sanctions reached the Moscow region again: for the second time in a week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit,” he said in a statement on Telegram.

Zelenskyy added that other “targets” in Russia’s Rostov region, as well as areas in Ukrainian territories under Russian control, were also struck.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the operation, saying that in addition to the Moscow oil refinery, a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal was hit.

It also said the Gukovo oil depot in Russia’s Rostov region was struck.

“In addition, our forces hit a road bridge over the Kalka River near the village of Hranitne in the Donetsk region, as well as a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in the Razdolnensky area of Crimea,” the statement said.