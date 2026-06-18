German Defense Minister Pistorius says agreement will lay groundwork for potential joint development of new system to counter ballistic missiles

Germany, Ukraine sign agreement for joint air-defense system development German Defense Minister Pistorius says agreement will lay groundwork for potential joint development of new system to counter ballistic missiles

Germany and Ukraine have signed an agreement to jointly develop a new air-defense system capable of countering ballistic missiles, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Thursday.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We signed an agreement today that will pave the way for the joint development of a new air defense system to counter ballistic missiles,” Pistorius said in a statement. “Several German companies are interested in this project. It can make an important contribution to security in Europe and Ukraine.”

Pistorius praised the Ukrainian defense industry’s rapid advancements, noting that its weapons systems are continually tested and refined in combat against Russian forces. He said he was “deeply impressed” by the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and their innovative warfare tactics.

“Our cooperation hasn’t been just about support for a long time now. We are learning from you. Our countries and industries are learning from each other,” Pistorius said, adding that they will continue to deepen cooperation, particularly on developing and producing drones, medium- and long-range capabilities, and unmanned ground vehicles.

Pistorius also said a Ukrainian and a German company signed an agreement on the sidelines of the meeting to jointly manufacture Termit unmanned ground vehicles, which will be produced in Germany and delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces.