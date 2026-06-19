Russia claims control of another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region Defense Ministry says Russian forces capture village of Yurkivka

Russia claimed on Friday that it has taken control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said its forces had captured the village of Yurkivka, located about 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The two cities are among Ukraine’s key strongholds in the region, with Kramatorsk serving as an administrative center since Russia seized Donetsk city in 2014.

Ukraine’s General Staff, in an earlier statement, said 11 Russian assaults were reported near four settlements on the Sloviansk front, including Rai-Oleksandrivka, about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) northeast of Yurkivka.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia’s latest claim, and the report could not be independently verified due to the ongoing war.