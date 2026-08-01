Voting ends, counting begins in Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state election

Polling concluded Saturday in Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state election and counting began at voting centers across all 36 constituencies, according to local media reports.

Polls closed at 6 pm local time (1000GMT), Free Malaysia Today reported.

In the running were 103 candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Sosialis Malaysia, Parti Orang Asli Malaysia, and independents,

Earlier, local media reported that official voter turnout reached 51.58% as of 2 pm local time (O600GMT), beating the 48.82% seen at the same time during the last state election, in 2023.

Nearly 890,000 registered voters were eligible to cast ballots in the election, which was called after the state legislative assembly was dissolved on June 5, more than two years before the end of its term.

The snap poll follows a political crisis involving the state's royal institution and the withdrawal of support for Aminuddin Harun, the chief minister or menteri besar, by all 14 United Malays National Organization (UMNO) members.

The election will determine control of the 36-seat assembly, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan contesting all seats against opposition coalitions, including Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.