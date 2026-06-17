Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan foreign ministers discuss US-Iran peace process

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt and Pakistan discussed the peace process between the US and Iran to end the war, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the sources said.

The ministers exchanged views on upcoming follow-up negotiations aimed at establishing lasting peace between Iran and the US, the sources added.

