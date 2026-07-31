'The Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Iran does not control it,' says Central Command

US military rejects Iranian claim that Strait of Hormuz is closed 'The Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Iran does not control it,' says Central Command

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday rejected Iran's claims that Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, calling the assertion "false."

"Once again, the Iranian government claims it has closed the Strait of Hormuz. This is false," CENTCOM said on the US social media platform X.

The command said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial vessel traffic and stressed that Iran does not control the vital maritime passage.

"The Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Iran does not control it. Thousands of ships have sailed through the international waterway over the past four months."