8 fishermen rescued by British vessel, 22 crew members of Iranian vessel interdicted by US to be back home soon, says foreign minister

Pakistan to repatriate 30 Iranian nationals 8 fishermen rescued by British vessel, 22 crew members of Iranian vessel interdicted by US to be back home soon, says foreign minister

Pakistan on Wednesday said it would repatriate some 30 Iranian seamen recently interdicted by the US authorities and rescued by a British vessel separately.

The announcement was made by Islamabad's top diplomat Ishaq Dar in a post on the US social media platform X.

This includes eight Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US authorities.

Both groups are expected to transit through the port city of Karachi in the "coming days."

The development comes as the US and Iran are set to ink a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday to end their months-long war.

"We remain in close coordination with the Iranian, US, and UK authorities to ensure the safe transit and early return of our Iranian brethren to their homeland," Dar said.

Pakistan remains committed to humanitarian cooperation and to extending every possible assistance to "our Iranian brothers," he maintained.

Dar also held a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

“The two leaders exchanged views on the recent understandings reached between the United States and Iran and the forthcoming signing of the memorandum of understanding in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on Friday,” it said.

“They also discussed preparations for the upcoming Regional Four Foreign Ministers’ meeting later this month and agreed to remain in close contact,” it added.