Multifaceted bilateral ties, steps to further develop existing cooperation to be discussed during Stocker's visit

Turkish President Erdogan meets Austrian chancellor Multifaceted bilateral ties, steps to further develop existing cooperation to be discussed during Stocker's visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday met Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Stocker with an official ceremony.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Stocker is paying an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Erdogan.

Multidimensional bilateral relations, steps to further develop existing cooperation, as well as regional and global issues were expected to be discussed in the meeting.

Relations between Türkiye and Austria have recently shown signs of renewed engagement, with both sides seeking closer cooperation on trade, migration, and security.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Vienna in April, where he met his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger as well as Stocker, highlighting efforts to strengthen bilateral ties while also discussing Türkiye-EU relations and regional conflicts.

Economic links remain a major pillar of the relationship.

Bilateral trade reached about $4.36 billion in 2025, up from $3.91 billion in 2024, according to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry. Austrian government figures put 2025 trade at almost €4.3 billion (about $4.97 billion).

Austria is a significant investor in Türkiye, and the relationship is also shaped by a large Turkish community in Austria and substantial tourism ties.

More than 563,000 Austrian tourists visited Türkiye in 2025, while Austrian investment in Türkiye between 2005 and 2025 exceeded $11.2 billion.