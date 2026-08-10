Fire bans tighten across Switzerland as new heat wave grips country Geneva, Basel regions impose strict fire restrictions as MeteoSwiss warns temperatures could reach 36C

Swiss authorities maintained strict fire bans in several cantons Monday as persistent drought heightened wildfire risks, while much of the country entered another heat wave expected to last at least through Friday.

Alertswiss said Monday that outdoor fires are banned in Geneva, Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft, while fireworks are prohibited in Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft, with authorities warning of severe or maximum forest fire danger.

Nearly all of the country is under an open-fire ban due to persistent drought and severe weather.

In Geneva, charcoal and wood barbecues are prohibited, while only gas and electric barbecues are permitted on private property under specific safety conditions.

Basel-Stadt, where forest fire danger has reached the highest level, Level 5, also banned sky lanterns and warned residents against discarding burning cigarettes or matches.

Basel-Landschaft introduced similar restrictions and warned of falling branches and trees due to drought, while also imposing restrictions on water use.

The alerts come as Switzerland faces another spell of extreme heat.

MeteoSwiss said Sunday that a Level 3 heat wave warning had taken effect for the Lake Geneva basin, the Three Lakes region and much of German-speaking Switzerland.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 31C (87.8F) and 36C (96.8F) nationwide, with the heat wave forecast to peak from Thursday and persist until at least Friday, Aug. 14.